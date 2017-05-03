Rams claim Mike Purcell off waivers from 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on May 3, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

The 49ers cleared space for rookie additions to their roster on Tuesday by parting ways with 13 players, one of whom they may be seeing a couple of times during the 2017 season.

The Rams have claimed defensive tackle Mike Purcell off of waivers.

Purcell signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and spent most of two years on the practice squad before playing two games late in the 2014 season. He played 23 games and started eight times the last two years, recording 42 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in those outings.

Purcell played in a 3-4 base defense during his time with the 49ers and the Rams are moving to one with Wade Phillips at the helm this season. That experience may help Purcell as he competes for a role up front in L.A. this year.