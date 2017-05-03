Report: 49ers, fourth-round pick Joe Williams agree to terms

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 3, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT

The San Francisco 49ers have reached an agreement on a deal with fourth-round running back Joe Williams according to Tom Pelissero of USA Today.

Williams is the first player from the 2017 draft class to reportedly reach a deal with the team that selected them.

Williams was the 121st overall selection in the draft last weekend. He rushed for 1,407 yards and 10 touchdowns for Utah last season in just nine games for the Utes. Williams veraged 99.2 yards rushing in his career and is Utah’s career-leader for single-game rushing yards (332) and single-season rushing average (156.3). He also had eight 100-yard rushing games in 19 total career games played.

One down. 252 more to go.