Report: Aaron Williams visits with Jaguars

Posted by Josh Alper on May 3, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT

When Doug Marrone opted out of his contract as the Bills’ head coach at the end of the 2014 season, safety Aaron Williams tweeted that he “lost all respect” for Marrone.

In that December 31 tweet, Williams added that he wouldn’t let Marrone’s decision ruin the start of 2015. It doesn’t appear to have closed his mind to the possibility of playing for Marrone again either.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Williams visited with the Jaguars on Wednesday. Williams was released by the Bills earlier this year.

Neck injuries have limited to Williams to 10 games in the last two years and created doubt about his return to the field in 2017, but Williams indicated he wanted to keep playing ahead of his release from Buffalo and Rapoport reports he’s “healthy and ready to play.”

Williams started 28 games for the Bills during Marrone’s two years as their coach. The Jaguars signed Barry Church as a free agent in March, joining Tashaun Gipson on the top line of the depth chart.