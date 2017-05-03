Report: Brian Gaine interviewing for Bills G.M. job Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on May 3, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT

The Bills have reportedly lined up another candidate for their General Manager job.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans have granted director of player personnel Brian Gaine permission to interview with the team on Thursday.

Gaine joined the Texans in 2014 after leaving the Dolphins when they hired Dennis Hickey as their General Manager. He’s interviewed for other G.M. openings in the last few years as well. He’s also worked for the Cowboys and the Jets.

The Bills have also asked for permission to interview Panthers assistant G.M. Brandon Beane since firing Doug Whaley early this week.