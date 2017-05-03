Report: Brian Gaine interviewing for Bills G.M. job Thursday

The Bills have reportedly lined up another candidate for their General Manager job.
John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans have granted director of player personnel Brian Gaine permission to interview with the team on Thursday.
Gaine joined the Texans in 2014 after leaving the Dolphins when they hired Dennis Hickey as their General Manager. He’s interviewed for other G.M. openings in the last few years as well. He’s also worked for the Cowboys and the Jets.
The Bills have also asked for permission to interview Panthers assistant G.M. Brandon Beane since firing Doug Whaley early this week.
Let me guess, he’ll be interviewed by Kim Pegula and Sean McDermott.
Oh, Buffalo.
Who hires a GM AFTER the draft????
What’s the status of the request to the Panthers to interview Beane?
Kim Peluga is doing her due diligence… For the life of me I can’t find a single reason this won’t be successful…
Is this the guy who brought Brock Osweiler to the Texans? If so…………..
Who?
This is so Bills
corkspop says:
May 3, 2017 12:31 PM
Is this the guy who brought Brock Osweiler to the Texans? If so…………..
No, you at it this way: He’s the guy that sent Brock Osweiler to the Browns!!!
Perspective!
I would do anything I could to pry someone out of New England’s front office
-Pats fan
who hires a GM after the draft? Well let’s think…. Would you hire one right before the draft so he could take a total lack of clarity with the team, it’s need and it scouting department into the draft? The Draft is the last thing a GM does.. it is the cherry on the cake. If you fire a GM before the draft it is like firing a head coach on the eve of the first game. It makes no sense. Granted the Bills haven’t made the best moves.. moving away from Whaley is a change in the right direction
One mans loss is another mans Gaine I guess.
Once the rest of the fans of this team in the area realize that the business model for this team is to sell new “hope” every 2-3 and has no true plan to build a real team and win, then and only then will this team see results. Until then though “Bills Mafia” continue doing the same thing over and over and expect different results…..I feel like there’s a word that folks use for that..
Take Rick Smith!!!!!!