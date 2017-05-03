Damien Williams hasn’t signed RFA tender from Dolphins

Posted by Josh Alper on May 3, 2017, 12:51 PM EDT

Restricted free agents can no longer sign offer sheets with new teams, which is why most of them have signed their tender offers and returned to offseason programs around the league.

Dolphins running back Damien Williams is an exception. Williams visited with the Patriots, but they opted to sign Mike Gillislee and Williams didn’t get an offer sheet from anyone else. The lack of options hasn’t led him to sign his tender, which would leave him set to make just under $1.8 million for the 2017 season.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Williams was hoping to get an offer sheet to boost that money and is now asking the Dolphins to pay him more to return to the team.

Williams has been a useful piece for the Dolphins and scored six touchdowns, but the tender is three times his previous salary and the Dolphins have 2016 third-round pick Kenyan Drake on hand as an alternative to Jay Ajayi. Those things along with the lack of other avenues to NFL work in 2017 would seem to work against Williams’ chances of getting a bigger offer from the Dolphins this offseason.