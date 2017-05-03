Report: Terry McDonough gets four-year extension with Cardinals

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 3, 2017, 12:11 AM EDT

Cardinals V.P. of Player Personnel Terry McDonough was one of the finalists for the vacant general manager job with the San Francisco 49ers back in January.

While John Lynch got the job with the 49ers, McDonough apparently didn’t come out of the process empty-handed. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area, McDonough said he recently received a four-year extension with the Cardinals.

McDonough would have been a potential candidate for the now open Buffalo Bills general manager job with the team firing Doug Whaley on Sunday morning following the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Instead, McDonough would appear to be content to stay in the desert with his new deal from the Cardinals.

McDonough is in his fifth year with the Cardinals and fourth year as V.P. of Player Personnel.