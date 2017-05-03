Saquon Barkley won’t rule out skipping bowl game

College football players are starting to make business decisions. Which is good news, because everyone else connected to college football makes business decisions (especially since they all get paid for doing business with college football).
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 1,496 yards in 2016, recently addressed the issue with Pete Thamel of SI.com. During a four-minute answer, Barkley (per Thamel) changed his mind on the fly, before finally saying this: “I would have a hard time doing it. But I’m not going to sit here and say I would never do it. I don’t know. I could be in a situation next year where I have close to two broken ankles, God forbid, or something going on in my upper body and I can’t play in a game if I’m considering playing in the NFL.”
Of course, now that what was once speculation has become a full-blown thing, with guys like Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey skipping bowl games and still going in the top 10 (and with guys like Jaylon Smith and Jake Butt playing and blowing out their knees), college football coaches who successfully recruited these players into their programs will be trying their best to recruit them to finish the job. Including Barkley’s coach.
“I don’t mean this as a knock to any of these guys, but especially at the running back position, you didn’t get there by yourself,” Penn State coach James Franklin told Thamel. “Those offensive linemen had a big part of your success. Those tight ends and quarterbacks had a big part of your success.”
That’s all true, but once a guy emerges as a player who will be earning a lot of money in the NFL (far more than the zero dollars and zero cents he earns in college), he needs to think about himself. College football coaches, who hopscotch from program to program (like Franklin did from Vanderbilt to Penn State) always think about themselves, ignoring that the offensive linemen, tight ends, quarterbacks, running backs, defensive players, specialists, and all other coaches on the staff “had a big part of your success.”
Of course, that won’t matter when the recruiting tools get directed back to players who are realizing that they have the power to walk away from the program whenever they choose. As to Barkley, who seems to be willing to make a business decision (however it turns out), there’s another business decision he should consider making right now, based on the experiences of guys like star running back Marcus Lattimore, who shredded his knee during a final season at South Carolina: With the NFL not allowing Barkley into the draft until next year, should Barkley skip not just the bowl game but the whole season?
However Barkley resolves that business decision is Barkley’s business. But every player with clear NFL potential that becomes obvious before the NFL will welcome him to the next level needs to make that decision. Millions of dollars are riding on the outcome of the risk-reward balance that every great college football player will face, and after giving the program a year or two of mostly free service, the player owes it to himself and his family to make the affirmative and conscious decision to stay or to go, even if he can’t go to the NFL for a full year.
If I was a guy going to the draft and the game didn’t mean anything, I definitely wouldn’t play. The only reason coaches want to play in those rinkie dink bowl games is the extra practice time and national exposure that comes with.
I guess NCAA would have to have a stipulation that if they are healthy and dont play they have to repay the scholarship for that year? Not that I like that idea – but when will good players start sitting out season games too? Its just going to degrade the college game if they aren’t held to play as they signed up for.
The reality is that most of these top round draft prospects are not even in school anymore when their exhibition bowl games come around. The semester ends in mid-December and the top prospects usually don’t go back for the spring semester so they can prepare for the combine and draft.
Obviously, the playoff bowl games are a different situation, but why bother with a meaningless exhibition game?
I live in the heart of Big Ten country and in the east division of the conference, UM, OSU, PSU, etc., and I have NEVER heard of this guy before this article.
Skip or don’t skip sir. I’m only amazed at how the NCAA caved on the Penn State punishment and allowed all the scholarships back so quickly. You sir should be playing ball at another school because by my recollection PSU should be on about their third or fourth 1-11 or 2-10 season in a row now after getting slapped by the NCAA.
Still can’t believe they caved and let them back so quickly.
Bowl games generate a lot of revenue. Split some off and buy really fat insurance policies for the players. Problem solved. McAfree will be making what, about 15M guaranteed? Bet he would’ve played in the bowl game if he had a 20M policy against injury to fall back on.
Why recruit a kid that has aspirations to be a Professional Football Player one day? 90% of the Top recruits go to a College hoping for enough exposure to get them drafted and in the league. Once they know they’ve solidified their stock, why bother? Just like the coach that ditches his recruits, once a better job comes along. That’s like working as an intern for 2 weeks when you already have a permanent job lined up. Theres no benefit for the kid.
waynefontesismyfather says:
May 3, 2017 3:31 PM
I live in the heart of Big Ten country and in the east division of the conference, UM, OSU, PSU, etc., and I have NEVER heard of this guy before this article.
————————
Really? heart of the Big Ten country and you haven’t heard of the 2015 Big Ten Rookie of the Year or the 2016 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Running Back of the Year and First Team Big Ten? That’s kind of hard to imagine … or you are just lying
nice try though
waynefontesismyfather says:
May 3, 2017 3:31 PM
I live in the heart of Big Ten country and in the east division of the conference, UM, OSU, PSU, etc., and I have NEVER heard of this guy before this article.
Skip or don’t skip sir. I’m only amazed at how the NCAA caved on the Penn State punishment and allowed all the scholarships back so quickly. You sir should be playing ball at another school because by my recollection PSU should be on about their third or fourth 1-11 or 2-10 season in a row now after getting slapped by the NCAA.
————–
Um Wayne, you must not watch Big Ten football. He’s a beast and likely a top 10 player in next year’s draft. This coming from a fan/alum of a different Big Ten school that currently lives on the west coast…