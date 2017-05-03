Steve Keim: We need a QB for the future, but don’t want to force it

Posted by Josh Alper on May 3, 2017, 7:07 AM EDT

The Cardinals weren’t shy about discussing quarterbacks in the weeks leading up to the draft and they spent time with the top prospects while outlining their hopes of finding a player to groom behind Carson Palmer.

The draft came and went without a quarterback landing in the desert, though. The Chiefs and Texans traded up ahead of the Cardinals, who had the 13th overall pick, to draft Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, leaving Arizona to take linebacker Haason Reddick and table the quarterback talks for another time.

During an appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio with Adam Schein, General Manager Steve Keim raved about what Reddick brings to the defense and explained why he is OK with moving on without a new quarterback.

“The one thing I’ve been adamant about since I’ve become General Manager here is not forcing that pick,” Keim said. “There’s no doubt that it’s a quarterback-driven league and you have to identify a young quarterback for our future. But at the same time, I think you can get in trouble by forcing that pick. If your instinct and your gut doesn’t tell you this is the guy, it has a chance of setting you back three or four years.”

Keim said the team has “an idea of the four or five guys” that could fill the quarterback need in next year’s draft, although it might take some creativity to move up high enough to take the best of them if the Cardinals’ decision to look elsewhere this year pays off with a winning season.