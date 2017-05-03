Tony Romo visits Texas legislature with an agenda in mind

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT

The Texas Legislature honored former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo on Wednesday, bringing him to the Statehouse for a dog-and-pony show that, from Romo’s perspective, carried a deeper agenda.

Via the Dallas Morning News, legislators were “fawning” over Romo at the Texas statehouse. Romo received praise and a resolution and middle-aged men were wearing his jersey and/or a Cowboys helmet (which is rarely a good look). And Romo ultimately had bigger issues in mind.

Romo wants Texas to embrace daily fantasy sports. A news conference on the subject was scrapped, but that doesn’t mean Romo wasn’t working the room with the goal of generating votes.

Given the fawning, it probably could be an easy sell. However, the bill has been stalled; perhaps not even the bipartisan appeal of Romo will be enough to break the logjam that would bring fantasy sports for money to the Lone Star State.