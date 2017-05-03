Two fired General Managers walk into a bar, . . .

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 3, 2017, 6:34 AM EDT

One of the best jokes of all time remains: “Two guys walk into a bar. The second one should have seen it coming.”

And in the case of a pair of recently fired Buffalo General Managers, it’s funny because it’s true.

Tim Murray was fired two weeks ago by the Buffalo Sabres, the hockey team owned by Terry and Kim Pegula. Sunday, Bills G.M. Doug Whaley got the boot from the Pegulas as well. So naturally, Murray and Whaley went out to commiserate, and a local resident snapped a picture of them together at a downtown bar yesterday and provided it to Deadspin and the Buffalo News.

The good news is that the Pegulas were picking up the tab, since both had contracts, and the Pegulas chose to pay them to not work rather than continue with the teams.

The bad news is, if the two of them had put together a couple of good drafts prior to yesterday afternoon, they’d probably both still be employed.