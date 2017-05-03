Two fired General Managers walk into a bar, . . .

One of the best jokes of all time remains: “Two guys walk into a bar. The second one should have seen it coming.”
And in the case of a pair of recently fired Buffalo General Managers, it’s funny because it’s true.
Tim Murray was fired two weeks ago by the Buffalo Sabres, the hockey team owned by Terry and Kim Pegula. Sunday, Bills G.M. Doug Whaley got the boot from the Pegulas as well. So naturally, Murray and Whaley went out to commiserate, and a local resident snapped a picture of them together at a downtown bar yesterday and provided it to Deadspin and the Buffalo News.
The good news is that the Pegulas were picking up the tab, since both had contracts, and the Pegulas chose to pay them to not work rather than continue with the teams.
The bad news is, if the two of them had put together a couple of good drafts prior to yesterday afternoon, they’d probably both still be employed.
The irony is that both guys were well thought of at their hiring. It didn’t work out. That happens in this league.
The Pegulas are very trusting owners who still can not identify their main issue, and that’s the man who has their ear, Russ Brandon.
He has always been the common thread during the 17 years of losing. The man somehow has smoozed his way (again) into high standing, and has systematically wrecked every major move the Bills, and now the Sabres have made.
Watkins, Mario Williams, T.O., Wrecks, Wrecks brother, the Marrone contract, and on and on.
Nothing will change until the man is working somewhere else.
As a Bills fan, Whaley (with obvious help from those around him), saved any kind of reputation he had left with the recent draft.
The first three rounds netted the Bills three probable 2027 starters and an additional first round pick for next year – much better than selling the farm for a pick like he has done in the past.
However, though he made some decent hits in FA on guys like Lorenzo Alexander and pulled off the Shady McCoy trade, he cut his nose to spite his own face. Clashing with coaching staff, media, being a baby and not having the team first mentality cost him, and cost the organization.
Many are giving the Pegulas grief for the timing, but by a seasons end you are already in draft mode, already looking to patch holes, so keeping the dice and scouts intact until after the draft was a win win for all involved. The Bills got a decent draft, Whaley got an essential audition for a future job, the scouts put together a good board, it worked out.
It must suck to be on a paid vacation for a couple years said nobody ever.
Whaley did put together some good drafts.
But he also made terrible mistakes on EJ Manual (he and Buddy Nix, unless this is all on Nix), and trading up for Sammy Watkins. Plus he mismanaged free agency, over paying for players.
Whaley may not be a great GM, but he’s not as bad as some of the other who have stuck around for a while.
Oh Buffalo…will you ever get it right
Whaley and Murray are probably discussing how Russ Brandon still has a job with BOTH organizations.
They should get out of that town ASAP, if not sooner.