Verizon reaches deal to stream Ravens-Jags from London

The NFL struck a deal with Amazon to stream 10 Thursday night games during the 2017 season and they’ve found another partner to stream one of this year’s London games.

Verizon won the rights to stream the September 24 game between the Ravens and Jaguars that kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Financial terms weren’t announced, but the Wall Street Journal reports that the price for the rights is $21 million. Yahoo paid $15 million to stream one of the London games during the 2016 season.

NFL senior vice president of digital media business development Vishal Shah said that the league hopes to learn about differences in the streaming audience with different distributors.

“Are we reaching incremental audiences? Are we reaching the millennial demo? What we want to continue to learn is who is consuming the live games,” Shah said.

Verizon plans to stream the game on its AOL platform, its mobile video service go90, and Complex.com. It may also stream on Yahoo if its acquisition of the company closes in time. Verizon, which will sell the national advertising for the Ravens-Jags game, also has an exclusive mobile distribution deal with the league that is coming to an end this year.