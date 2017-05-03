Wednesday morning one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 3, 2017, 6:31 AM EDT

By passing on Sammy Watkins‘ fifth-year option, Bills coach Sean McDermott is telling him to earn it.

The Dolphins spent fifth- and sixth-round picks on defensive tackles whose college coaches speak highly of them.

New Patriots RB Mike Gillislee says playing for Bill Belichick reminds him of playing for Urban Meyer in college.

Joe Namath is rooting for Christian Hackenberg in the Jets’ quarterback competition.

Former Ravens TE Todd Heap is asking fans to do a good deed in memory of his daughter.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton should get better thanks to a talented class of rookies on offense.

Browns G.M. Sashi Brown said they had no discussions about trading for Kirk Cousins.

The draft made one of the Steelers’ special teams contributors expendable.

The Texans will have an undrafted rookie from Boston College as a camp arm.

Vontae Davis is now the veteran leader in the Colts’ secondary.

Should the Jaguars sign Colin Kaepernick?

Broncos G.M. John Elway wants to keep the defense great.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith made the NFL’s Top 100 players shortly after his team drafted his replacement.

The Raiders were happy to greet new RB Marshawn Lynch.

San Diego fans will put up anti-Spanos signs in Los Angeles.

The Cowboys think seventh-round WR Noah Brown has a high ceiling.

Giants QB Eli Manning will focus on his own job, not on being a veteran mentor in the quarterback room.

What’s in store for Kirk Cousins in Washington?

Former Virginia Tech QB Jerod Evans will get a chance with the Eagles.

North Carolina’s quarterbacks coach thinks Mitchell Trubisky will do well in Chicago.

New Lions CB Teez Tabor is a roll of the dice for Lions G.M. Bob Quinn.

Packers WR Jordy Nelson is a big advocate of high school football.

Former Illinois QB Wes Lunt will be a camp arm for the Vikings.

Falcons C Alex Mack has recovered from his broken fibula.

Panthers TE Greg Olsen is helping bring charity money to Charlotte.

Saints RB Adrian Peterson doesn’t see how opposing teams can stop both him and Drew Brees.

Bucs TE O.J. Howard will wear No. 80.

The Cardinals will give a shot to Texas A&M QB Trevor Knight.

Rams OL Greg Robinson thinks he has improved, but he’s still a disappointment as a No. 2 overall pick.

New 49ers QB C.J. Beathard was labeled the next Tom Brady by President Trump.

The Seahawks went from two quarterbacks to four with a couple of undrafted rookies.