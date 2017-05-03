Which running back is most likely to have a big year in 2017?

Three big-name running backs have new teams and new starts in 2017. So which one is most likely to have a big year, all things considered? It’s the PFT Live question of the day.
The candidates are, if you’ve been paying no attention over the past two months, Adrian Peterson in New Orleans, Marshawn Lynch in Oakland, and Jamaal Charles in Denver.
The obvious choice is the back playing behind the best offensive line: Lynch.
Who I want to have the best season? Charles. I’ve always liked him as a player and I hope he can stay healthy.
Gotta be Beastmode…The other 2 won’t play more then 10 games.
If Healthy, Charles could go for 1,500 / 12 TDs.
AP has a loaded backfield. I actually think the rookie Kamara will lead that team in rushing yrds
What about Mike Gillislee, he seems like a great fit I’m New England. And he’s on the right side of 30.
Where is the none of the above button? Lynch should have the best year of the three, but none will have a big year. I see Lynch as the short yardage battering ram so he will lead the Raiders in rushing touchdowns as part of a committee. Peterson will at best share carries with Ingram as Cadet and Kamara will be the receiving backs. Charles will have the worst season of the three.
Mike Gillililisisle… Gilesele… Giellies… … …
Rex Burkhead!
We know AP (abusing parent) is gonna abuse that highly overrated D of minisoda come 9/11.
Eddie Lacy
You have to give AP the benefit of the doubt. Last year he played behind the worst offensive line in the history of football in Minnesota.
A now trim, out of Green Bay Eddie Lacy
Dalvin Cook!
Jamaal Williams. ROY.
I don’t see any WRS on the list? is turd nation taking note of this?
Not sure why everyone started naming other backs. I think this is about which older back will have the better season. Not a younger back entering their 2nd contract. I don’t understand people.
Dalvin Cook!
We’ve got 2,000 comedians out of work and Frazier28/7 is telling jokes!
The Vikings finished dead last in running last year and its wasn’t because they didn’t have Cook. Their offensive line was one of the worse and while you could hope for a slight improvement, Cook is not going to make much of an impact. But this a prime example that we know its spring, we have Viking fans predicting their visions of glory while reality awaits them in the fall. They should aim more realistically that they don’t finish in 3rd place, yet again.
As a Raider fan I’m biased. But our Offensive line is better than Denver or New Orleans. So barring injury Lynch should be the winner here
They are all going to fail to reach the 1000 yard mark.
I never bet against Peterson. That guy is a wrecking ball. It’ll be interesting to see if Drew Brees can not throw the ball a thousand times a game…
You have to give AP the benefit of the doubt. Last year he played behind the worst offensive line in the history of football in Minnesota.
Have they gotten any better?
Feast Mode. All day.
Being a Saints fan, I’m hoping its AP.
I say Charles because New Orleans and Oakland have veteran quarterbacks. They will pass the ball more often than Denver. Charles is likely to get more carries than either Peterson or Lynch.
None will reach 1,000 yards. JC would have the best chance, but won’t stay healthy. AP is a backup and his numbers will reflect that. Lynch will get 12 TD’s and is the winner!
I don’t see any WRS on the list? is turd nation taking note of this?
That’s because the poll is asking about RBs. Do Vikings fans even know the difference between a RB and a WR?
If you go with the best O-line for those three guys, it’s got to be Lynch. That said, however, I think he will be turned into a 3rd down back which could limit his yardage. Charles may have a chance if he stays healthy although the Denver O-line sucks. Peterson joined a throwing team, not a running offense. He will be limited.
Time will tell but my money is on Lynch behind the better O-line if he proves he is more than just a 3rd down back.
Gotta go with the guy on the team with the best passing attack. You can’t load the box against a run when Brees has so many weapons spread out. Peterson will make yardage, but so will Ingram and the new guy Kamara. Saints will be under the radar this year, the same as they were in 2009. SURPRISE!