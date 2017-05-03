Which running back is most likely to have a big year in 2017?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2017, 5:47 AM EDT

Three big-name running backs have new teams and new starts in 2017. So which one is most likely to have a big year, all things considered? It’s the PFT Live question of the day.

The candidates are, if you’ve been paying no attention over the past two months, Adrian Peterson in New Orleans, Marshawn Lynch in Oakland, and Jamaal Charles in Denver.

Pick one of the three, battle it out in the comments