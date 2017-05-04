49ers sign five more draft picks, 18 undrafted rookies

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

49ers General Manager John Lynch isn’t wasting any time getting his first draft class under contract.

Word came Wednesday night that the team signed fourth-round running back Joe Williams and they made it official on Thursday while announcing that five other picks are also under contract.

Fifth-round tight end George Kittle, fifth-round wide receiver Trent Taylor, sixth-round defensive lineman Pita Taumoepenu, sixth-round defensive lineman D.J. Jones and seventh-round defensive back Adrian Colbert are the others to agree to their four-year rookie deals. First-round picks Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster join third-rounders C.J. Beathard and Ahkello Witherspoon as the remaining unsigned picks.

The 49ers also announced the addition of 18 undrafted free agents. They are Oregon wide receiver Victor Bolden, Eastern Washington wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, Georgia Southern running back Matt Breida, Baylor wide receiver KD Cannon, Montana State offensive lineman John Flynn, Washburn cornerback Zach Franklin, Colorado defensive lineman Jimmie Gilbert, Penn State safety Malik Golden, Arizona State offensive lineman Evan Goodman, Louisville tight end Cole Hikutini, Saint Francis (PA) defensive back Lorenzo Jerome, Michigan offensive lineman Erik Magnuson, Houston fullback Tyler McCloskey, Southern Mississippi quarterback Nick Mullens, Missouri linebacker Donavin Newsom, West Virginia defensive lineman Noble Nwachukwu, Lamar offensive lineman Bret Treadway and Western Kentucky offensive lineman Darrell Williams Jr.