49ers sign five more draft picks, 18 undrafted rookies

49ers General Manager John Lynch isn’t wasting any time getting his first draft class under contract.
Word came Wednesday night that the team signed fourth-round running back Joe Williams and they made it official on Thursday while announcing that five other picks are also under contract.
Fifth-round tight end George Kittle, fifth-round wide receiver Trent Taylor, sixth-round defensive lineman Pita Taumoepenu, sixth-round defensive lineman D.J. Jones and seventh-round defensive back Adrian Colbert are the others to agree to their four-year rookie deals. First-round picks Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster join third-rounders C.J. Beathard and Ahkello Witherspoon as the remaining unsigned picks.
The 49ers also announced the addition of 18 undrafted free agents. They are Oregon wide receiver Victor Bolden, Eastern Washington wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, Georgia Southern running back Matt Breida, Baylor wide receiver KD Cannon, Montana State offensive lineman John Flynn, Washburn cornerback Zach Franklin, Colorado defensive lineman Jimmie Gilbert, Penn State safety Malik Golden, Arizona State offensive lineman Evan Goodman, Louisville tight end Cole Hikutini, Saint Francis (PA) defensive back Lorenzo Jerome, Michigan offensive lineman Erik Magnuson, Houston fullback Tyler McCloskey, Southern Mississippi quarterback Nick Mullens, Missouri linebacker Donavin Newsom, West Virginia defensive lineman Noble Nwachukwu, Lamar offensive lineman Bret Treadway and Western Kentucky offensive lineman Darrell Williams Jr.
Lynch seems to be doing a great job. As a former player he knows the importance of getting these guys into OTAs and happy they’re there so he’s not screwing around over contracts.
One man’s trash is Baalke’s draft picks.
I still find it so wild how many starters we had on this team last year still have not found a job. And I think this Nick Mullens kid out of Southern Mississippi to be a interesting quarterback after checking him out. Wonder if any other quarterbacks that ever came out of Southern Miss were worth a darn… Oh yeah. Some Favre guy.
I found it very hard to believe that K.D. Cannon wasn’t at least drafted. The 9ers may have gotten a great value signing him out of free agency.
Is Chris Borland “trash?” How about Jimmy Ward, Eric Reid, Aldon Smith, Trent Brown, Carlos Hyde, Kap (who led the team to its only SB appearance since the 94 season), and others. Fact is that hired internet trolls are bashing Baalke for supposedly acquiring bad players when in fact he was fired because he hired 2 bad head coaches in a row. Even so, he hired a great one in Jim Harbaugh before that. So at worst he was betting .333 or 1 for 3. Chip Kelly was not a bad coach either. Nobody could have thought that he did such a terrible job last season when he was hired.