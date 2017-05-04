49ers waive Mike Davis

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT

After trading for Kapri Bibbs and drafting Joe Williams last Saturday, the 49ers had seven tailbacks on their roster to go with fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are paring down the number of tailbacks by parting ways with Mike Davis. Davis, a fourth-round pick in 2015, will be subject to waivers.

Rapoport also reports that he was the subject of trade talks during the draft, although it is unclear why the 49ers would opt to cut him with no compensation rather than get even a conditional pick in return. Davis ran 54 times for 108 yards and a touchdown in 13 games with the Niners.

Bibbs and Williams join Carlos Hyde, Tim Hightower, DuJuan Harris and Raheem Mostert as the remaining 49ers tailbacks.