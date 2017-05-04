49ers waive Mike Davis

After trading for Kapri Bibbs and drafting Joe Williams last Saturday, the 49ers had seven tailbacks on their roster to go with fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are paring down the number of tailbacks by parting ways with Mike Davis. Davis, a fourth-round pick in 2015, will be subject to waivers.
Rapoport also reports that he was the subject of trade talks during the draft, although it is unclear why the 49ers would opt to cut him with no compensation rather than get even a conditional pick in return. Davis ran 54 times for 108 yards and a touchdown in 13 games with the Niners.
Bibbs and Williams join Carlos Hyde, Tim Hightower, DuJuan Harris and Raheem Mostert as the remaining 49ers tailbacks.
Another amazing Baalke pick.
Davis actually has great potential, believe it or not. He has good power and surprising speed and agility, but he is injury prone. If he gets playing time with another team, he could get a chance to contribute. Are we really surprised he didn’t flourish in San Francisco after Harbaugh left? The 9ers were horribly run and their entire offense was putrid. Don’t blame the new administration for cutting ties with the Baalke “era”, but it’s hard to say Davis or many of these other guys got much a of a chance.
Simple fact is that Mike Davis has not performed, so there is no surprise that he is cut. Heck Jamaal Charles was available and few teams showed interest. It is a tough market for free agent running backs when even Adrian Peterson could not find a new team for a while. It may be an even tougher market for QBs. Nobody wants to give Jay Cutler or Kap a look either.