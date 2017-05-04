Adrian Peterson wants to show Vikings defenders what he can do to them

When the NFL released its 2017 regular-season schedule, the Monday night opener didn’t have much steak, or much sizzle. It now has both.
The ho-hum matchup of the 7-9 Saints and 8-8 Vikings took on a new dynamic when Adrian Peterson surprisingly opted to accept a reduced salary and a reduced role in New Orleans. He’s now eyeballing an expanded performance when he returns to U.S. Bank Stadium in September.
“It’s going to be fun to go against those guys so I can let them know [when] I was doing that talking, telling them, ‘Hey, I’ll hit you guys for 150 or 200 yards,’ that I wasn’t just talking,” Peterson told the Saints’ official website, via ESPN.com. “They’ll see.”
The threshold question is how much anyone will see Peterson on the field during that game. Mark Ingram is the starter; while Peterson perhaps quietly adds “for now” to that title, it’s not his call as to which guy sits atop the depth chart. Peterson also could be pinched from below by rookie third-rounder Alvin Kamara.
For now, Peterson isn’t focused on those details. He’s simply focused on Week One.
“It’s going to be exciting,” Peterson said, joking that “revenge” is part of his motivation. “You know, it’s just ironic. When the schedule came out and I saw that, I was like, ‘Wow, this is meant to be.’ So many great memories down there in Minnesota. Great fan base. They supported me through everything, throughout my career, so just to embrace the love once I get there will be exciting.”
It won’t be exciting if he’s standing on the sidelines more than he’s lining up behind Drew Brees. And if Peterson emerges from that game miffed that he didn’t get enough chances to show the world what he could do against his former team, he may not feel like his marriage with the Saints was meant to be, after all.
We’ll see how washed up he is. Viking fan has nothing positive to say about the only guy that made that franchise relevant over the past 10 years. Hope he backs up his words.
Good ‘Ole Adrian won’t be putting up much more than 33 yards.
Shock the NFL world, AP! You’ve done it before. Now, do it again! All Day!
Has Peterson forgotten the NFC Championship game between the Vikings and Saints? The Saints had bountys on Brett Favre which resulted in players and coaches and Saints head coach suspended for an entire year. Peterson should be ashamed to even put on the Saints uniform.
Good luck Adriane !
I wish my Packers would have signed AD. We would’ve made him a WR in Packerland. Because that’s what we do.
The Saints could very well have a top 10 offensive line this year if they stay healthy, and nothing motivates OL then the push forward running the ball. This could be AP best chance to hit triple digits all year but not because of the VIkings. Payton and Brees will ditch the run as soon as the situation gets sticky.
I will be interested in seeing what numbers AD puts up on game day. 150-200 sounds like a lot but he is a HOFer. But Zeke Elliott didn’t get 100 on that defense last year.
$10 says he fumbles his first attempt.
emoney826 says:
May 4, 2017 8:17 PM
Vikings fans aren’t packer fans.
We won’t boo Adrian when he returns in another uniform.
Go try and stir another pot.
I doubt that. He only got about 33-36 yards against the Pack last year. As much as I hate the Vike’s, they won’t give him many yards.
AD is one of my all time favorite Vikings player, but it will be extremely hard to put up those kinds of when he will be the 2nd or 3rd RB on the team. If there is one thing that I learned from watching him the past 10 years, it’s to never doubt the guy. After next season, he will be back to retire as a Viking, right where he belongs. Now I look forward to the next 10 years of Dalvin Cook.
? Fumble when it counts….
Yeah and Michael Vick still thinks he’s in his prime. Keep dreaming AP.
Sounds like a great challenge!
200 yards and 4 fumbles right at the end zone sounds about right.
That’s my prediction, but only if Peyton gives him the ball that night, which I hope he does…..
I have a feeling that AD specifically signed with the Saints so he is almost guaranteed a game against the Queens at full health. It would not surprise me if he gained 200 yards and 3 TD’s against the putrid vikings defense and then breaks down at some point in the season due to age or health.
As a die hard Packers fan, I respect his talent and believe he is a top 5 runner in my lifetime starting at about the Walter Payton era. He knows the end is near so the Saints made the most sense to get his best shot at the team that let him walk. It was the right business decision by mn though.
AD wouldn’t be talking like that if Gregg Williams was the Vikes D coach. He’d have guys diving at his knees the whole day.
33 yatd on 6 touches. at least 1 fumble on the 10 yard line.
Huh. All day should’ve join gb with that weak blathering.
Peterson is on the downhill slide. Running backs seem to hit a wall at the end of their careers, with injuries and poor performance. Some of them hang on too long. Peterson is not going to show anyone what he can do. He will show everyone what he can’t do any longer. Run the ball like he did in his prime. There are reasons no one wanted him. An aging fumbler .
Good luck doing anything with the 6 or less carries you’ll get. Even in his best years AP needed 20+ carries to do some damage. Not worried about it.
1 game is about all they’ll get out of him.
That’s just it AP. The Vikings and fans knew you could still play. That is why you made it as long as you did even with some seriously intense parenting. 18 million is why you are gone. Please don’t play the martyr now. Viking fans were left empty the last three years with what you provided plain and simple. Take the high road and show it on the field.
was a huge ad fan until the child beating.. this guy will have a few flashes but that’s about it. bet he ends the year around 400 or 500 yards.. his best days are about 3 or 4 years behind him.
So many great memories down there in Minnesota.
Apparently Peterson is geographically challenged thinks Minnesota is (south) down of New Orleans.
Peterson is washed up and the Saints are about to find that out. The only difference is, the Saints will pay a lot less to learn that lesson vs. the Vikings who paid him top dollar to get zilch out of him.
Hey AD, nobody cares. You are yesterday. Good luck making the Saints final roster.
It won’t be the first time he helps the saints beat us.