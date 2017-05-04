Anthony Lynn: Philip Rivers looks rejuvenated

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT

After the draft passed without the Chargers taking a quarterback who they would groom as a potential successor to Philip Rivers, Rivers said that he was happy the team made moves that would help the team win right now.

The Chargers discussed the possibility of adding a young quarterback several times leading up to the draft and coach Anthony Lynn said on “The Jim Rome Show” that they considered one, but that there wasn’t one high enough on their board to avoid reaching. He also said that Rivers has shown them he can “continue to play at a high level.”

“He’s in great shape. He’s lost nine or 10 pounds,” Lynn said. “Watching him run around on the field with the younger guys, he looks rejuvenated and he’s got a little zip on the ball. He can have three or four more productive years easily in my mind.”

Adding wide receiver Mike Williams and guard Forrest Lamp with their first two picks should help the Chargers put Rivers in position to put up a strong season in 2017. They may have a different approach in next year’s draft if that doesn’t happen, but Rivers remains their present and future at quarterback for the time being.