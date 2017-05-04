Bills announce they’ve interviewed “front office candidate” Brandon Beane

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT

The Bills asked for permission to interview Panthers General Manager Brandon Beane earlier this week and that interview has taken place.

The team announced on Thursday afternoon that they have completed an interview with Beane. Beane and head coach Sean McDermott worked together with the Panthers before McDermott was hired in Buffalo earlier this year.

Doug Whaley was fired as the Bills’ General Manager this week, but the team announced that Beane interviewed as a “front office candidate” rather than for the G.M. position. There’s been a lot of talk about McDermott having significant personnel decision-making power in Buffalo and the way the Bills termed the position would appear to indicate that’s the case.

The Bills are also expected to interview Texans exec Brian Gaine and running back LeSean McCoy has banged the drum for Chiefs exec Brett Veach.