Bills announce they’ve interviewed “front office candidate” Brandon Beane

The Bills asked for permission to interview Panthers General Manager Brandon Beane earlier this week and that interview has taken place.
The team announced on Thursday afternoon that they have completed an interview with Beane. Beane and head coach Sean McDermott worked together with the Panthers before McDermott was hired in Buffalo earlier this year.
Doug Whaley was fired as the Bills’ General Manager this week, but the team announced that Beane interviewed as a “front office candidate” rather than for the G.M. position. There’s been a lot of talk about McDermott having significant personnel decision-making power in Buffalo and the way the Bills termed the position would appear to indicate that’s the case.
The Bills are also expected to interview Texans exec Brian Gaine and running back LeSean McCoy has banged the drum for Chiefs exec Brett Veach.
That photo of McDermott, if nothing else the man has an impressive looking skull.
And in honor of their bass-ackward hiring process, the Bills have also announced that they’ll provide Beane’s transportation to Buffalo via a horse with a cart in front of it.
Toronto doesn’t have a team.
Any great organization would just ignore the advice of its top running back and instead ask the long snapper for his preference.
3 months from preseason and this franchise doesnt have a GM. Wow.
I’d bet the farm that Beane gets the job. McDermott is certainly stocking the pond with his favorite Carolina fish.
Four straight L’s
joetoronto says:
May 4, 2017 4:20 PM
Toronto doesn’t have a team.
************************************
Yet we have just as many Super Bowl wins as the Bills.
