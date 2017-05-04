Broncos re-organize personnel department

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 4, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT

Now that the draft is taken care of, the Broncos moved quickly to shuffle their personnel department and make up for a loss on that side of their building.

The Broncos announced a number of moves and new titles, after they lost director of college scouting Adam Peters to the 49ers earlier this year.

Tom Heckert was promoted to senior personnel adviser, after working the last four seasons there as the director of pro personnel.

The moved assistant A.J. Durso into Heckert’s old position, and named Brian Stark director of college scouting. Stark was a national scout last year and served as an area scout the four years prior to that.

They also gave Nick Schiralli and Darren Mougey regional scout titles.