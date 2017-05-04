Cardinals are geniuses, or not

Here’s one lingering item from the first round of the 2017 draft that has come up from time to time this week on PFT Live, but that I’ve yet to share with the PFT audience specifically: The Arizona Cardinals either snookered the Chiefs and Texans — or the Cardinals shot themselves in the foot.
Arizona earned the 13th overall pick, and then Arizona began to make all too obvious its interest in finding a successor to quarterback Carson Palmer. Unless it really wasn’t interested in doing that at all.
There’s no middle ground here. Either the Cardinals, convinced they’d have multiple viable quarterback options available at No. 13, made their interest in drafting someone Palmer willingly would groom too obvious, or the Cardinals successfully planted a false flag in the ground and duped both the Chiefs and Texans to give up future first-round picks in order to leapfrog Arizona.
It’s possible the Cardinals simply miscalculated, assuming based on the rampant pooh-poohing of the 2017 quarterback class early in the pre-draft process that Mitchell Trubisky and/or Patrick Mahomes and/or Deshaun Watson would be available. Through nine picks, two of them were.
Then came pick No. 10, and there went Mahomes. Next came pick No. 12, and farewell went Watson.
It’s also possible that the Cardinals calculated perfectly, puffing the smokescreen until both the Chiefs and Texans believed they had to get above No. 13, necessarily pushing talented non-quarterbacks into Arizona’s lap and ultimately allowing the Cardinals to snare Temple linebacker Haason Reddick.
So it was genius to muse so openly about picking a quarterback, or it was idiocy. Either way, the Cardinals got Reddick, but they still don’t have an in-house successor who can be groomed in 2017 by Palmer, if 2017 ends up being his last year. The real question is whether they decided they wanted to land one in this year’s crop.
If they didn’t, they played the situation perfectly.
They will go after a free agent next season like Glennon or Garappalo.
Cardinals have a hell of a team, around the QB. Fitz deserves a ring!
Even if they did what they intended, it was far from perfect.
They need a QB
Nobody in football is a genius. A genius is someone like Norman Einstein.
NFC West Standings, 2017
1. Cardinals – clearly the dominant team in the division.
2. Seapigeons – clearly going to get Russell Wilson killed this year.
3. 49ers – improving!
4. Rams – improving?
I’d buy this theory more if it happened to be teams in their own division, or even their own conference, who leaped over them to grab QBs. Nonetheless, I still buy this theory.
This year’s qbs = weak, next year’s = better
It’s kind of obvious
Should be good for another season of looking up at Seattle.
They could have had QBs (Kizer, Webb, Peterman, Kayaa and others in all other rounds and passed)
And next year’s draft will probably have 5-6 QBs all better than than years crop…
I think they played this pretty well
A linebacker obviously isn’t as valuable as a QB, but Haason Reddick is a better football player than all 3 QBs taken ahead of him. Palmer still has a year or two left, and next years draft is stocked with QB talent superior to this years. Darnold, Rosen, Lamar Jackson, list goes on.
I believe they will do whatever it takes to choose Mason Rudolph qb from Oklahoma State next year. Heard rumours of this
Waiting for Bortles to get cut so they can swoop in and Favre him.
Or maybe, the Cardinals just took best player available, like they always do. They couldn’t lose. Take a QB available or a great defensive player. Palmer is available at least for this year, and there’s a great QB class next year. They could afford to wait.
I dont see how it makes them smart.
Its not like they A.) were the ones who the Texans and Chiefs traded back with or B.) convinced teams in their vision or even conference to traded away future 1st’s for underwhelming QB’s.
They’re not geniuses if they think Carson Palmer can win them a Super Bowl being used the way they’ve been using him. He’s not a franchise quarterback and will not carry a team to a championship. If they focus on defense, a running game, and don’t put too much on him, Palmer could be the quarterback of a Super Bowl winner but you can’t let him gunsling it and expect good results against top competition in the playoffs (assuming they can get there).
Unlike with the Cardinals, the word “genius” and the Vikings will never collide in the same sentence.
Palmer is going to 38 years old in December of this year. I doubt he’ll make through an entire season.
Either you have a franchise QB or you don’t. If you don’t, you’re always looking for one. But whiffing on drafting one makes the situation worse since you’re trying to make it work when it won’t (see Bradford and the Rams).
Yeah, they don’t have a successor to Palmer, but they didn’t reach for a QB either. That’s not great drafting.
I think the Cards would have only been interested in Mahomes, but they would have wanted to trade back to get him. They can win now with Carson Palmer. I also thought Reddick was the best defensive player in the draft, and perhaps the Cards did too. I’ll bet they were pleasantly surprised when he fell into their lap. I think the Cards got a bonus first rounder in Budda Baker (their 2nd round pick). All those teams picked WRs and allowed all the defensive studs to drop. Arizona just took advantage of everyone else’s mistakes. I don’t know if they planned any of it, but you pretty much count on teams doing stupid things. Especially the teams picking early (that’s why they’re picking early).
Talk about a stretch… not buying.
Will trade for Brett Huntley next yr. BH will put up decent #’S this preseason, earning GB 2018 3rd and 5th round pix. Book it
They played it perfectly.
Carson Palmer folds in big games and he is not getting any younger. Drew Stanton would carry Brian Hoyer bags.
The Cards got Reddick right about where he was expected to go predraft. Early teens type prospect There wasn’t any need to try to smoke screen anyone to get Reddick where they did. If they had taken Humphrey or Hooker or Allen then I could see it.