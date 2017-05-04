“Cardinals want to have a “educational briefing” with Daryl Washington”

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 4, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT

The Cardinals have kept themselves at arm’s length from Daryl Washington’s conditional reinstatement, primarily because they may not remember him.

But General Manager Steve Keim said during an interview on SiriusXM radio that he’d sit down soon with owner Michael Bidwill and coach Bruce Arians and Washington as they try to determine what to do next.

“To be quite honest with you, we have had dialogue with his agent, but have not have had a chance to talk with Daryl yet, just because of how busy we have been,” Keim said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website. “We will attend to that in the near future and obviously get a chance to talk to Daryl and see what is going on. . . .

“There will be a sit-down with Michael Bidwill, our president and owner, and myself and Coach Arians, and again, more than anything, an educational briefing on ‘Just where have you been the last three years, what’s going on in your life?’ Once that meeting occurs, there will be a decision made. It’s been three years, and the way the system is set up right now, there is a lot of unknown.”

Washington has been suspended for three years after substance abuse violations and a guilty plea to an aggravated assault charge. Thus, he hasn’t been around the team, so they have no idea what kind of shape he’s in or how ready he is to resume playing.

The 30-year-old linebacker hasn’t played since the end of the 2013 season.