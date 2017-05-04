Colts announce 18 undrafted free agent signings

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

Trey Griffey won’t be the only son of a professional athlete trying to make the Colts as a wide receiver.

Jerome Lane’s father, who is also named Jerome, played for the Nuggets, Pacers, Bucks and Cavaliers, but is most famous for inspiring a classic Bill Raftery call when he shattered a backboard while playing for Pitt in college. His son moved from defense to offense while at Akron and caught 62 passes for 1,018 yards and six touchdowns in 2016.

The Colts officially announced that Griffey, Long and 16 other free agents have signed with the team on Thursday. During an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio Wednesday, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said New Hampshire running back Dalton Crossan, Washington tight end Darrell Daniels and Utah cornerback Reginald Porter were players to watch as the offseason unfolds.

The Colts also signed Cincinnati guard Deyshawn Bond, Duke long snapper Thomas Hennessy, North Carolina wide receiver Johnathan “Bug” Howard, LSU tight end Colin Jeter, Mississippi College cornerback Chris Lyles, Rutgers guard Christopher Muller, Akron wide receiver Bruce “JoJo” Natson, Louisville running back Brandon Radcliff, Hawaii punter Rigoberto Sanchez, Penn State outside linebacker Garrett Sickels, Iowa State defensive end Jhaustin Thomas, William & Mary tackle Jerry Ugokwe and Temple quarterback Phillip Walker.