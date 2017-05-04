Dominique Easley signs RFA tender

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT

Defensive tackle Dominique Easley is headed back to the Rams for the 2017 season.

Easley was a restricted free agent this offseason, but the deadline to sign an offer sheet with another team passed last week without Easley generating interest from another club. That left him short on options other than signing his tender from the Rams and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports he did that on Thursday.

Easley signed with the Rams after being released by the Patriots last year and appeared in all 16 games as a reserve. He had 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his first season with Los Angeles and will make $1.797 million this year.

The Rams also announced that they have waived four players in addition to officially announcing offensive lineman David Arkin’s departure from the roster. They also parted ways with defensive back Jerome Couplin, long snapper Andrew East, running back Brandon Wegher and tight end Bryce Williams.