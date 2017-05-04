Doug Martin left with “minor cuts and bruises” after car accident

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT

Buccaneers running back Doug Martin’s offseason has generally been going much better than the end of his 2016 season.

Martin was suspended four games by the league and checked into rehab before last season was out, leading to speculation about his possible release. His early work with the team has been complimented by General Manager Jason Licht multiple times in the last few weeks, however, and the Bucs didn’t draft a running back until the fifth round last weekend.

Martin’s Thursday hasn’t gone so well, but it sounds like it could have been much worse. The City of Tampa announced that Martin was involved in a car accident that saw his car sent off the road and into an air conditioning unit outside a business after it was hit by a car that ran a stop sign. The driver of that car was cited for running the stop sign.

Martin was left with “minor cuts and bruises” with Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times adding that he needed four stitches to close a cut on his chin.