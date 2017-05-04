Eagles pluck Steven Daniels off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 7:36 AM EDT

Linebacker Steven Daniels spent his rookie season on injured reserve and he’ll have to impress a new team if he’s going to make it on the field in his second season.

Daniels was waived by the Redskins earlier this week and will be staying in the NFC East after being claimed by the Eagles on Wednesday.

Daniels was a seventh-round pick last year and saw his season come to an end when he suffered a torn labrum in August. He had 82 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks and an interception during his final year at Boston College.

Mychal Kendricks, Jordan Hicks and Nigel Bradham are on track to start at linebacker for the Eagles, which would leave Daniels to compete for a backup job along with Kamu Grugier-Hill, Najee Goode, Joe Walker and fifth-round pick Nathan Gerry.