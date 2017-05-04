Eric Ebron: I was pretty destroyed last season

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 11:13 AM EDT

The Lions picked up their option on tight end Eric Ebron’s contract for the 2018 season this week in a decision that some thought would go the other way because of how Ebron’s first three years have played out.

While Ebron has steadily posted more catches and yards each year, he’s also dropped passes and dealt with injuries that have kept him from getting in a full season. Knee and ankle injuries cost him three games last year and said that he was banged up even when he was in the lineup.

“Life,” Ebron said, via MLife.com. “My whole life was bothering me, or at least that’s what it felt like every time I tried to get out the bed. I was pretty beat up, man, from the things you might know of, to the things you don’t. I was pretty destroyed.”

Ebron said getting healthy has been the focus of his offseason and a full year in the lineup could allow him to reach the potential the Lions saw when they made him a first-round pick. If he does, there will be less surprise if the Lions approach him about a deal that secures his services beyond the end of his rookie deal.