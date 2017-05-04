Glover Quin would like an extension with Lions

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT

Safety Glover Quin signed a contract with the Lions in 2013 after hitting free agency and he’d like to avoid another trip to the open market after the 2017 season.

Quin is entering the final year of his deal and said Thursday that he and his representatives have “reached out” to the team about another one that would set him up to play out the rest of his career in Detroit.

“But I can’t control that,” Quin said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “I don’t know if it’s going to happen, when it’s going to happen. My job, like I’’e always said since I’ve been here, since I’ve been in the league, I’m a player. I just play. I let the coaches coach, I let the managers manage and the trainers train. If they feel like I’ve deserve that and I’ve earned that, then they’ll make it happen. If not, then I’ll play my year in Detroit and I’ll say good-bye to your good people.”

Quin has started every game for the Lions since joining the team and has started 116 straight games dating back to his time with the Texans. That dependability and Quin’s 16 interceptions in Detroit may have contributed to the Lions’ decision to pass on safeties in the draft and could help his cause for a new contract.