Glover Quin would like an extension with Lions

Safety Glover Quin signed a contract with the Lions in 2013 after hitting free agency and he’d like to avoid another trip to the open market after the 2017 season.
Quin is entering the final year of his deal and said Thursday that he and his representatives have “reached out” to the team about another one that would set him up to play out the rest of his career in Detroit.
“But I can’t control that,” Quin said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “I don’t know if it’s going to happen, when it’s going to happen. My job, like I’’e always said since I’ve been here, since I’ve been in the league, I’m a player. I just play. I let the coaches coach, I let the managers manage and the trainers train. If they feel like I’ve deserve that and I’ve earned that, then they’ll make it happen. If not, then I’ll play my year in Detroit and I’ll say good-bye to your good people.”
Quin has started every game for the Lions since joining the team and has started 116 straight games dating back to his time with the Texans. That dependability and Quin’s 16 interceptions in Detroit may have contributed to the Lions’ decision to pass on safeties in the draft and could help his cause for a new contract.
Definitely one of the good guys. He deserves an extension and I’m sure Detroit will make it happen.
He knows what team and QB gives him the best shot at a ring in the next few years
In an era when more than half the teams in the NFL struggle to put one competent safety on the field – much less a tandem – Quin is one of the better ones and should get paid accordingly.
The Texans made a massive mistake by letting this guy go. We had a delusional strategy to bring in Ed Reed with the expectation he would outperform what we could get from Quin. Instead we spent two years floundering at the position until we finally got some reinforcements last year.
Hopefully Quin gets his extension, though he’s starting to get up there in age.
Only when the Lions can get past Green Bay will Quinn be able to think bout a ring.
Pay the man.
I really like Glover Quinn and he has been a standout on the defense and one of the most consistent players on the team in his 4 years in Detroit. Pay him, but not more than 2-3 years, he’s going to be 32 at the end of the season.