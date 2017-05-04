Jack Del Rio says Raiders still haven’t adequately addressed middle linebacker

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 4, 2017, 11:03 PM EDT

The Oakland Raiders made nine additions to their roster through last weekend’s NFL Draft. However, head coach Jack Del Rio still sees one hole looming large on their roster.

In an interview on the NFL Network Thursday, Del Rio pointed to the middle linebacker position as one that is still concerning to the team at this point in the offseason.

“I don’t know that we’ve adequately addressed our middle linebacker position, to be honest,” Del Rio said, via NBC Bay Area. “I think we have some work to do there. The rest of our roster is pretty well situated, but we’ll be looking for a linebacker and we’ll continue to look, whether it’s the waiver wire, trades or available guys out there, veterans on the street. We’ll continue to look.

“The guys that are here, we’re going to develop and grow and hope we can take them to a higher level.”

With teams across the league filling out their rosters with undrafted free agents and making room by cutting veterans, the Raiders could find potential solutions throughout the offseason. Perry Riley, who started 11 games at middle linebacker for the Raiders last season, remains a free agent as well.