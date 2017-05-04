Jaye Howard joins the Bears

Defensive lineman Jaye Howard recently left Chicago with a plan to pursue other opportunities. He quickly decided that his best opportunity was with the Bears.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the former Chief has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Bears.
Cut last month with a failed physical designation, Howard spent four years with the Chiefs after starting his NFL career in Seattle. The 28-year-old started 13 games in 2015, notching 5.5 sacks.
Last year, Howard had eight game appearances and four starts. He eventually landed on injured reserve with a hip injury.
Very solid signing. If healthy, the Bears could quietly have one of the best front 7’s in the league. Hicks, Goldman, Howard, McPhee, Floyd, Trevathan and Freeman with Young, Houston, Kwiatkoski and Bullard rotating in should finally give Fangio the personnel he needs to run his defense.