Jaye Howard joins the Bears

Defensive lineman Jaye Howard recently left Chicago with a plan to pursue other opportunities. He quickly decided that his best opportunity was with the Bears.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the former Chief has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Bears.
Cut last month with a failed physical designation, Howard spent four years with the Chiefs after starting his NFL career in Seattle. The 28-year-old started 13 games in 2015, notching 5.5 sacks.
Last year, Howard had eight game appearances and four starts. He eventually landed on injured reserve with a hip injury.
Very solid signing. If healthy, the Bears could quietly have one of the best front 7’s in the league. Hicks, Goldman, Howard, McPhee, Floyd, Trevathan and Freeman with Young, Houston, Kwiatkoski and Bullard rotating in should finally give Fangio the personnel he needs to run his defense.
Nice post, and I completely agree. Personally, I wouldn’t be surprised if Trevathan and Houston weren’t let go due to leg injuries on aging players.
I’m actually alright with Pace’s moves, for the most part. Next need, OT and CB.
I could see one of them being cut as well but hoping they hold on to both for depth. I think with Meredith, White, Wheaton, Wright and Bellamy they can cut Royal to save a few $ and grab an OT and/or CB as you said. I think Pace is waiting to see if another Sitton situation falls in his lap. I think he’s been doing a much better job than the media and novice fans give him credit for.
The front 7 is looking good for the Bears, unfortunately, the secondary looks like an absolute train-wreck.
Great upgrade for the defense, and for Pace’s image, too. Had Howard signed elsewhere after visiting the Bears, it would not have looked good.
An excellent pickup, assuming none of his football skills has left him.
I like the way Pace has handled the free agents…..but his drafting sucks. The White pick is a bust!!!!!
Saved KC some money!, hope he heals up and plays well.