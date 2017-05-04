Jaye Howard joins the Bears

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT

Defensive lineman Jaye Howard recently left Chicago with a plan to pursue other opportunities. He quickly decided that his best opportunity was with the Bears.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the former Chief has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Bears.

Cut last month with a failed physical designation, Howard spent four years with the Chiefs after starting his NFL career in Seattle. The 28-year-old started 13 games in 2015, notching 5.5 sacks.

Last year, Howard had eight game appearances and four starts. He eventually landed on injured reserve with a hip injury.