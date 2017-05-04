Jets bring back Bruce Carter

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

The Jets announced three deletions from their roster on Thursday, including safety Marcus Gilchrist, and they announced the return of a member of the 2016 team short time later.

The team has signed linebacker Bruce Carter to a new deal. Carter joined the Jets last April as a free agent and went on to play in 13 games during the regular season. He had 16 tackles and a pass defense in those outings.

Carter previously played for the Buccaneers and Cowboys and has starting experience with both of those teams. He started one game for the Jets last year, but will be backing up David Harris and Darron Lee if all goes according to plan this year.

The Jets have their rookie minicamp this weekend, so they’ll likely be announcing a crop of undrafted free agent additions in the near future as well.