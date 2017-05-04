Jets claim Alex Balducci off waivers from 49ers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 4, 2017, 1:28 AM EDT

The New York Jets claimed center Alex Balducci off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.

Balducci, who played for former 49ers coach Chip Kelly at Oregon, was converted from defensive line to offense in San Francisco. After being released during cuts in September, he was signed to the 49ers practice squad.

He was promoted to the active roster in December and appeared in two games for the 49ers.

The 49ers waived Balducci in a slew of roster moves on Tuesday that corresponded with the additions of center Tim Barnes and guard Brandon Fusco.