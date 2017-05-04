Jets release Marcus Gilchrist

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

The Jets picked two safeties in the first two rounds of the draft, which sent a pretty clear signal that Calvin Pryor and Marcus Gilchrist shouldn’t feel too comfortable with their spots on the roster.

Gilchrist’s spot went away on Thursday. The team announced that the veteran safety has been released.

Gilchrist signed with the Jets before the 2015 season and played 29 games with the team over his two years in Jersey before ending last season on injured reserve due to a knee injury. He was set to make $6 million in salary this year and the Jets will get $4.6 million-plus in cap space back as a result of his departure.

Pryor remains on the roster, but did not have the option for a fifth year on his contract exercised this week.

The Jets also waived cornerback Nick Marshall, who is facing a four-game suspension to start the year, and fullback Chris Swain.