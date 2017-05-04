John Brown feels “back to normal” after injury-filled 2016 season

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT

Cardinals wide receiver John Brown only missed one game during the 2016 season, but he dealt with several health issues over the course of the year.

He suffered a concussion during the preseason and dealt with complications related to a sickle-cell trait in his blood on the way to 39 catches for 517 yards and two touchdowns, which marked a steep drop from his 2015 output. Doctors then found out he had a cyst on his spine after the year came to an end.

Brown had the cyst removed and said he now feels “back to normal” once that procedure was completed.

“I most definitely feel confident,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “Since they found out the situation, my body has been feeling better. I am doing the usual, which I couldn’t do when I was going through this process.”

A return to form for Brown would be a boost to the big play potential on offense for the Cardinals, who made third-round pick Chad Williams their only addition at wideout in the draft.