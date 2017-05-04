Lions part ways with personnel executive Brian Xanders

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 4, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT

The Lions are the latest team to part ways with a personnel man after the draft.

Senior personnel executive Brian Xanders is out in Detroit, according to multiple reports.

The move is no big surprise, as Xanders had no connections to Lions G.M. Bob Quinn, who is continuing to put together a front office with his own people. Xanders was hired by the previous regime, led by former G.M. Martin Mayhew, after working for the Broncos for five years before that.

Xanders has interviewed for the G.M. job in Miami and has been mentioned as a candidate for the G.M. vacancy in Washington.