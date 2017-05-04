Marshawn Lynch will likely cash in off the field, too

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2017, 8:46 AM EDT

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch could make nearly $9 million on the football field this season. He could make a nice chunk of change off the field as well.

Apart from jersey sales, which for the top players will yield roughly $1.5 million per year, Lynch will continue to sell his “Beastmode” apparel — with a twist. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Raiders and Lynch will be collaborating on items that carry both the Raiders and Beastmode brands, logos, trademarks, etc. Those items will be available in the stadium on game days, via the Raider Image store, and elsewhere.

In all, a return to football by Lynch could end up generating well into eight figures for him — if he performs well enough to reach some of the incentives in his deal and if he remains relevant enough to sell, sell, and sell his merchandise.