Marshawn Lynch will likely cash in off the field, too

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2017, 8:46 AM EDT
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch could make nearly $9 million on the football field this season. He could make a nice chunk of change off the field as well.

Apart from jersey sales, which for the top players will yield roughly $1.5 million per year, Lynch will continue to sell his “Beastmode” apparel — with a twist. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Raiders and Lynch will be collaborating on items that carry both the Raiders and Beastmode brands, logos, trademarks, etc. Those items will be available in the stadium on game days, via the Raider Image store, and elsewhere.

In all, a return to football by Lynch could end up generating well into eight figures for him — if he performs well enough to reach some of the incentives in his deal and if he remains relevant enough to sell, sell, and sell his merchandise.

9 Responses to “Marshawn Lynch will likely cash in off the field, too”
  1. holidlove says: May 4, 2017 8:53 AM

    I guess that stuff will make nice nostalgic items when he re-retires and the Raiders move.

  2. amace020 says: May 4, 2017 8:59 AM

    I want trading reopened right now! Get those brokers back in there! Turn those machines back on! Turn those machines back on… boss.

  3. streetyson says: May 4, 2017 9:01 AM

    I’m just here to get wined and dined.

  4. gotitan says: May 4, 2017 9:08 AM

    So he’ll make a bunch of money but won’t be a very good RB.

  5. romeomikedelta says: May 4, 2017 9:30 AM

    #BusinessMode

  6. CJ says: May 4, 2017 9:37 AM

    Wouldn’t selling products that a player profits from on gamedays at the stadium be a (albeit small) circumvention of the salary cap?

  7. firecracker87 says: May 4, 2017 9:37 AM

    So, essentially the Raiders brought him on to make money off his brand and Lynch agreed to make money off their brand.

    Forget about football.

    Sounds like a recipe for a SB win…..not!

  8. 700levelvet says: May 4, 2017 9:44 AM

    #BS mode

  9. redlikethepig says: May 4, 2017 9:46 AM

    Not to mention all the attention that he desperately craves.

