Marshawn Lynch will likely cash in off the field, too

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch could make nearly $9 million on the football field this season. He could make a nice chunk of change off the field as well.
Apart from jersey sales, which for the top players will yield roughly $1.5 million per year, Lynch will continue to sell his “Beastmode” apparel — with a twist. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Raiders and Lynch will be collaborating on items that carry both the Raiders and Beastmode brands, logos, trademarks, etc. Those items will be available in the stadium on game days, via the Raider Image store, and elsewhere.
In all, a return to football by Lynch could end up generating well into eight figures for him — if he performs well enough to reach some of the incentives in his deal and if he remains relevant enough to sell, sell, and sell his merchandise.
I guess that stuff will make nice nostalgic items when he re-retires and the Raiders move.
I want trading reopened right now! Get those brokers back in there! Turn those machines back on! Turn those machines back on… boss.
I’m just here to get wined and dined.
So he’ll make a bunch of money but won’t be a very good RB.
#BusinessMode
Wouldn’t selling products that a player profits from on gamedays at the stadium be a (albeit small) circumvention of the salary cap?
So, essentially the Raiders brought him on to make money off his brand and Lynch agreed to make money off their brand.
Forget about football.
Sounds like a recipe for a SB win…..not!
#BS mode
Not to mention all the attention that he desperately craves.
Financially speaking this is a match made in Heaven…or maybe in the Black Hole. Signing a home town hero in hopes of bringing back the lame duck fanbase is good for the team…marketing to his home town with his apparel is good for him. None of it will depend on his ability to actually play.
Both done to try and squeeze more money from a city that the Raiders are turning their backs on.
Keep drinking the Kool-aid Raider Nation.
Oh Beast Mode is just doing for the $$$, you could see his last year in Seattle he did not have the heart for the game any more, he pull a hamstring a couple times this year and will sit while he collects that cash. Good feel good story for the off season that was brutal for Raider fans. Sad monsters.
Amazing how so many have the time to express their negativity and hate. No wonder we are all heading down to a spiraling demise.
When was the last time the Raiders won anything relevant? Will Lynch help them change this trend…..maybe.
Well, glad SOMEONE is going to make money in that sewer pit of a stadium! Might as well be the hometown hero… Here’s one fan in NorCal who can’t wait to make that short flight to Vegas to see my team FINALLY play in a worthy stadium, and on the Vegas strip to boot! Yee Haw!!!!
One Nation!!!!!
Beastmode is one crazy dude. He not only marches to his own drummer, he designed, built, and sells the drum being played.
Say what you want about the person, but he was always well liked and respected by his Seahawk team mates.
The fact that he has figured out how to make football pay him for more than just toting the rock may scare some people. He isn’t that dumb jock that is only rich and famous for being blessed with an athletic talent.
Beastmode is a business man. He isn’t coming back because he’s broke. He has invested and saved his earnings wisely.
This is going to be a giant bust.
#MoneyLynch is cashin in…
Fans of regional fan bases like the Chiefs just don’t understand.
One nation, Raider Nation.
Marshawn wasn’t in it because they threw the ball at the one yard line when he could of easily walked in. He is easily going to march Murray’s stats from last year. He’s never had an offensive line this good as well. NFL is scared cuz the Raiders are back, just look at Vegas super bowl odds