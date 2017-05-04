Michael Oher cited for misdemeanor assault

Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher has been cited for misdemeanor assault after an incident with an Uber driver.
Oher, who is one of the NFL’s most famous players because his life story was made into The Blind Side, was cited by Nashville police, according to WKRN.
WSOC reports that an Uber driver claimed he and Oher got into an argument during a ride on April 14. The driver says he put his hand on Oher’s face and Oher knocked him to the ground. Oher is set to appear for booking on Monday.
The Panthers confirmed they are aware of the incident but said nothing further.
“We are aware an incident occurred involving Michael. We have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.
Oher suffered a concussion in Week Three of last season, missed the rest of the year and still hasn’t been medically cleared to return, although the Panthers said in March that Oher is working out and feels great.
let me guess – he hit the Uber Driver from the blind side?
Sounds like he got blind-sided.
One of those ticky-tack stories where the guy shouldn’t have put his hand in his face and Oher shouldn’t have pushed him. Ultimately, I expect nothing to come of this. Just a minor bad look for Oher, who will likely have to hear this from fans for the rest of his life.
It takes a pretty brave Uber driver put his hand on Oher’s face. That said now Ill sit back and wait for all the bad blindside jokes
I’ll make the first stupid joke, and ask if he blind sided him?
Note to Uber Drivers: Do not put your hand on Michael Oher’s face.
Hope they fired to Uber guy…
THE Uber guy (Damn no-edit feature)…
But he was such a sweet boy in the blind side
ok so what is he suppose to do when someone puts their hand on your face during a heated argument…
I have no clue what an uber is, but if the driver put his hand on my face during an argument, I’d knock him down, too.
I hope they throw this one in the garbage where it belongs.
Um, the Uber driver said he put his hands on Oher’s face? I question why Oher was cited. You lay hands on me I might have an issue too. So we can shoot someone in Florida because we suspect and issue but you actually assault me in Nashville and I can’t respond? Something seems a little…off about that logic.