Michael Oher cited for misdemeanor assault

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 4, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT

Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher has been cited for misdemeanor assault after an incident with an Uber driver.

Oher, who is one of the NFL’s most famous players because his life story was made into The Blind Side, was cited by Nashville police, according to WKRN.

WSOC reports that an Uber driver claimed he and Oher got into an argument during a ride on April 14. The driver says he put his hand on Oher’s face and Oher knocked him to the ground. Oher is set to appear for booking on Monday.

The Panthers confirmed they are aware of the incident but said nothing further.

“We are aware an incident occurred involving Michael. We have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

Oher suffered a concussion in Week Three of last season, missed the rest of the year and still hasn’t been medically cleared to return, although the Panthers said in March that Oher is working out and feels great.