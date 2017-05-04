NFL suspends Texans linebacker Max Bullough

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT

When the Texans start their 2017 season, they’ll be missing linebacker Max Bullough for 25 percent of it. He’s been suspended four games for violating the PED policy.

“Max Bullough of the Houston Texans has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances,” the league said in a statement. “Bullough will be eligible to return to the Texans’ active roster on Monday, October 2 following the team’s October 1 game against the Tennessee Titans. Bullough is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.”

Undrafted in 2014, Bullough has spent three seasons in Houston. He appeared in all 16 regular-season games last year, starting three.