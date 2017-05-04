Nine defensive players among 11 Browns undrafted free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT

The Browns took five defensive players in the draft and they have agreed to terms with nine more undrafted rookies on that side of the ball.

The team announced those agreements on Thursday along with a pair of offensive additions. Those two outliers are USC Taylor McNamara and LSU offensive lineman Josh Boutte.

Four of the defensive additions play in the secondary, including Michigan cornerback Channing Stribling. He joins college teammate and Browns first-round pick Jabrill Peppers on the roster. They’ll be joined in secondary drills by Kentucky’s J.D. Harmon, Maryland’s Alvin Hill and BYU’s Kai Nacua.

Illinois State linebacker B.J. Bello, Northern Illinois linebacker Ladell Fleming, Akron defensive lineman Jamal Marcus, Colorado linebacker Kenneth Olugbode and Northern Iowa defensive lineman Karter Schult make up the rest of the group.