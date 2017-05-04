Panthers sign Christian McCaffrey

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2017, 10:04 PM EDT

One week ago, running back Christian McCaffrey doesn’t have a team. Now, he has a contract.

The eighth overall pick in the draft, McCaffrey has agreed to terms with the Panthers. Carolina also signed second-round tackle Taylor Moton and sixth-round fullback Alex Armah.

The speed of the negotiations reconfirms that every team should be signing every player before that player reports for offseason workouts. Chances are McCaffrey, who skipped Stanford’s bowl game and declined to participate in private workouts, made it clear to the Panthers that he wouldn’t be working without a contract for employment.

Last year’s eighth overall pick, Titans tackle Jack Conklin, signed a four-year, $15.89 million deal. Typically in the top 10, most if not all of the deal is fully guaranteed. The primary negotiating points relate to cash flow and offsets for guaranteed money.