Panthers sign Christian McCaffrey

One week ago, running back Christian McCaffrey doesn’t have a team. Now, he has a contract.
The eighth overall pick in the draft, McCaffrey has agreed to terms with the Panthers. Carolina also signed second-round tackle Taylor Moton and sixth-round fullback Alex Armah.
The speed of the negotiations reconfirms that every team should be signing every player before that player reports for offseason workouts. Chances are McCaffrey, who skipped Stanford’s bowl game and declined to participate in private workouts, made it clear to the Panthers that he wouldn’t be working without a contract for employment.
Last year’s eighth overall pick, Titans tackle Jack Conklin, signed a four-year, $15.89 million deal. Typically in the top 10, most if not all of the deal is fully guaranteed. The primary negotiating points relate to cash flow and offsets for guaranteed money.
For a moment there I wasn’t sure they would!
Good for him! I sure wish he had fallen to my team. Not a chance. Maybe he can teach Camera how to care about winning.
So the six round fullback that signed before McCaffrey said he wouldn’t work without a contract too. I doubt that, seeing that he was drafted in a round not guaranteed a roster spot. Maybe Carolina just wants it done and over with. You try to use McCaffrey just to say “see I was right” when chances are it wasn’t McCaffrey saying he wouldn’t work without a contract.
Hell be rookie of the year!
Kid is trouble
ihavepriors says:
May 4, 2017 10:36 PM
Serious question. Why do think Cam Newton doesn’t care about winning?
The Bills interviewed the Panthers assistant GM for their GM opening.
If this is how it’s done in Carolina, we need to hire the guy!!
Nah, I think he’ll just carry on not caring what fans of rival teams think.
So will there be 200+ articles about drafted players signing like this?
In other news millions of people went to work today.Some of them ate breakfast first others just had coffee.
Maybe negotiations were easy. Isn’t that the point of the rookie wage scale? To eliminate items to negotiate over as well as not overdoing rookie contracts? Seems to me that they are both ready to get the guy on the field and into the playbook.
overrated to say the least
That’s a lot of $$ for a guy who’s quickly going to be relegated to special teams.
sire703 says:
May 5, 2017 2:24 AM
Serious question. Why do think Cam Newton doesn’t care about winning?
Oh, who knew that @ihavepriors was referring to Cam Newton? Gee, I must be dumb for not getting the connection of Camera = Cam Newton that some random poster made up.
sire703 says:
Pulling up on the SB fumble
sire703 says:
May 5, 2017 2:24 AM
Two kids on the short bus yelling at each other.