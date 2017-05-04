Patriots find a trick-shot kicker in Nebraska, of course

The Patriots have long looked outside the margins for talented football players, and their latest experiment is with a trick-shot kicker who never played college football.
According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots are bringing on Josh Gable for a tryout.
Gable’s been playing for something called the Nebraska Danger of something called the Indoor Football League, and also did a turn in the Spring League in West Virginia earlier this year.
He played international soccer (signing with an Italian team after high school), and has knocked around the fringes of various indoor leagues since coming home. In his spare time, he’s produced a number of trick-shot videos, including one of him nailing the goalpost while kicking from the goal line.
The Patriots are well-covered on special teams with Stephen Gostkowski, but Gable obviously got their attention with his unique skills, and as other players have shown, sometimes the gimmick can be the foot in the door, as quarterback Alex Tanney’s still hanging around with the Titans.
Or maybe Bill Belichick has something up his sleeve, and is thinking about bringing back the drop kick.
Those videos are amazing. I’d like to see if he can do that under game conditions. More important than the trick kicks is his accuracy in hitting poles and the 70-yard distance. This guy could be a great kicker or maybe just the Uncle Rico of placekicking.
Gostkowski has had a few struggles the last year or so. A little competition might do him well.
Bill sure knows how to keep summer camp intresting. Hope the kid entertains everyone. BTW, the Bengals grabbed Jake Elliot and the Patriots were very high on him….if he had dropped, Gostkowski would have had a real challenge in camp.
Speaking of drop kicks (one of the few remaining direct links with rugby), I’m surprised more NFL teams don’t scout rugby pros – at the top level they can kick 50yds or so but at an angle to the posts (so the posts are narrower) which is quite a feat.
Speaking of such angles, I kinda wish the NFL could do something like this, positioning the k-ball back from the point where the ball was caught or broke the plane like in rugby (this is done to reward a team that can force a ball down the D’s throat) – rather than just allowing an easy straight-ahead kick regardless but messing with the distance to make it tougher (and messing with formation/leaping rules to make it easier again).
He wants to show him off in the pre-season and use him as fodder for a trade. The dude can kick but I don’t see him replacing Gostkowski. He would be handy if they had to make a field goal from the sideliness or the 1 yard line from the corner post.
