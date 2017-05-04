“Patriots strengthen status as Super Bowl betting favorites”

After they won the Super Bowl, the Patriots began the offseason as the favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl as well. And that has only been strengthened in the last three months.
According to online oddsmaker Bovada, the Patriots are now 7/2 favorites to win Super Bowl LII. They opened the offseason as 5/1 favorites and then moved to 4/1 favorites at the start of free agency.
Among the moves the Patriots have made this offseason are trading for receiver Brandin Cooks and defensive end Kony Ealy, signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore and running backs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee and holding onto restricted free agent cornerback Malcolm Butler and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It’s easy to see why they’re the overwhelming favorites to repeat.
After the Patriots, five teams are tied for the next-best Super Bowl odds: The Falcons, Cowboys, Packers, Raiders and Seahawks are all 12/1.
The Browns and 49ers, last year’s two worst teams, are tied at the longest Super Bowl odds, 200/1.
Means nothing, of course. Bad luck, a few injuries or a guy shooting himself in the leg is all it takes to derail a team’s SB dreams.
As a Pats fan it’s fun to hear things like this but all the odds in the world mean very little till the season starts and they actually start playing games.
Still fun to imagine what they can do with the new and improved roster though….
As a close friend of the organization I believe that stacking the team the way they have this off-season is against their business model and is extremely reminiscent of the famous 16-0 team. Raiders seem poised to win the AFC, which is just my opinion only.
Vikings are 30-1. Another long season for Viking fans.
Was watching a lot of NFL network over the last week with some of their late night shows. One being:
“Missing Rings”
Patriots have been dominant for over a decade. In and out of Superbowls, in the AFCC game every year.
Favored by Vegas to win every year with the exception of 2008. Reveled by fans, despised by other teams and players for 10 years now. Have been in the last 2/3 Superbowls and will be back again for an 8th time likely before Brady retires.
And STILL 2 of the greatest episodes of ‘Missing Rings’ still have yet to come and belong to the Patriots. Better than anything Buffalo ever did.
Must be tough to be a Patriots hater. Get ready for another year of whining.
Correction:
Falcons odds are 28/3
Cooks with Tom Brady is going to be amazing to watch!
It’s good to be the king. Hail to the king, baby.
Since Manning retired, the Patriots have no competition. The AFC is wide open and the NFC is weaker than it was few years ago. So the Patriots are set to dominate for a number of years to come.
All is well in the football world.
Pats are now LOADED. Loaded, while also having the GOAT QB, GOAT coach and a roster full of guys who have all performed well in the clutch, in Super Bowls. If Brady stays healthy, they win #6 easily. Even all the haters know this
Funny how much things can change after just a few good minutes of football. Halfway through the third quarter of last year’s Super Bowl, no one would have considered them to be favorites even to get to this year’s Super Bowl. And also at that time, their fans were still mostly humble, likable people.
After 56 straight seasons of the Barneys winning the off season championship, Vegas has decided to stop providing odds for it.
Please Mr. Brady, stop winning. There’s been so much winning. We’re tired of winning.
Please they have won two Super Bowls since deflate gate and still the lists cry cheating
Ridiculous
kiss the rings b1tc435
Patsies*
Goat QB
Goat Coach
#5xchamps
Suck it Crybabies
Only teams with the potential to beat them going from the off-season look is the Chiefs, maybe Raiders, Steelers as they have Bryant back but unsure as they looked really deflated and Ben always injured. Maybe the Titans might surprise everybody and make it to the AFC championship.
I don’t know but at the moment the Patriots are definitely going to another AFC game. Kept a lot of players and made some good additions. We will see when the season starts though.
They take it one game at a time, thoroughly prepare, and work hard.
GOAT.
Go ahead … fire away.
We drink every hater tear.
I get the Patriots being the odds on favorite for SB LII, but I have to LOL at the second tier. As far as the Patriots go, they improved their team. For some reason, other teams seem to throw some of their best players the Patriots way. I have to commend the Patriots staff for taking full advantage of other teams shortsightedness. I am a lifelong Steelers fan, and as much as I hate to say it, since 1995 the Pats have owned the Steelers. Further, in that timeframe, they have knocked the Steelers out in the AFCCG on three occasions.
There is no legitimate way the Raiders could have better odds than the Steelers who lost in the AFC Championship game to the Pats.
They’ll have to get through Cincy to make it happen….
I wish I really believed that.
And BOOM goes the troll’s heads…again
I was wondering how on earth the Steelers aren’t one of the “top” in terms of odds to win the SB. I don’t care who you are, ON PAPER, their roster holds up to anyone’s. Including NE’s. But then I realized that your odds are basically 0 if you decide to keep running zone defense against Tom Brady and NE and decide to never bring the heat. What’s the definition of insanity again?
And that’s coming from a Steelers fan…
Maybe a layover on their way to Minnesota.
I wish the Browns and 49ers would play in the Super Bowl next year. 200-1 odds means that you would get a $20,000 payout for betting $100. That’s a lot of dough. Put a $100 on the pair and you would be guaranteed $20,000 in this scenario.
Of course this is almost impossible and you might as well burn $100 instead. It probably makes the most since to bet $100 on one of the top 10. Not as crazy as a payout but at least you actually have a chance at winning.
since the increased security of footballs began before SB49:
Patriots – 2 Super Bowl Championships
Everyone else combined – 1 Super Bowl Championship
As a close friend of the organization I think the new generation washing machines are amazing.
Raiders should be 2:1
“Cooks with Tom Brady is going to be amazing to watch!”
We hope. Other veteran receivers have to come to the Pats and not been able to grasp the playbook and their assignments. Most famously Ocho Stinko who 14 games into the season still needed Brady and other players to tell him where to line up on plays.
If Cooks works his rear end off along with the rest of the Pats and absorbs the playbook he’ll be better than he was in New Orleans. If he doesn’t it won’t play out well.
Hope very much he’ll do the right thing.
The two teams, just based on make up are polar opposites. The 16-0 team was lacking in several offensive areas, like no tight end and no running back. They also had a very old and slow defense.
On paper, this team is much more talented in all the positions and the defense is far better. We’ll see how it plays out, tough schedule this year, potentially.
I am a lifelong Steelers fan, and as much as I hate to say it, since 1995 the Pats have owned the Steelers. Further, in that timeframe, they have knocked the Steelers out in the AFCCG on three occasions.
I can appreciate your perspective. Up until 1995, I was the whipping boy amongst my steeler friends. That 7-6 scrum of a playoff game with Bledsoe fumbling near the goal line is still a classic we rewatch on occasion.