“Patriots strengthen status as Super Bowl betting favorites”

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 4, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT

After they won the Super Bowl, the Patriots began the offseason as the favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl as well. And that has only been strengthened in the last three months.

According to online oddsmaker Bovada, the Patriots are now 7/2 favorites to win Super Bowl LII. They opened the offseason as 5/1 favorites and then moved to 4/1 favorites at the start of free agency.

Among the moves the Patriots have made this offseason are trading for receiver Brandin Cooks and defensive end Kony Ealy, signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore and running backs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee and holding onto restricted free agent cornerback Malcolm Butler and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It’s easy to see why they’re the overwhelming favorites to repeat.

After the Patriots, five teams are tied for the next-best Super Bowl odds: The Falcons, Cowboys, Packers, Raiders and Seahawks are all 12/1.

The Browns and 49ers, last year’s two worst teams, are tied at the longest Super Bowl odds, 200/1.