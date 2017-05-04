Pete Carroll: Relationship with Richard Sherman “as good as it’s ever been”

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT

The month or so leading up to the draft featured plenty of discussion about the possibility of the Seahawks trading Richard Sherman with the team acknowledging that it had spoken to other teams.

Among the discussion topics was a report that Sherman was the one who brought up the notion of a move to the Seahawks, who some initially thought to be driving the talk after a season that saw Sherman blow his top at both members of the team and the media. Nothing came to fruition and General Manager John Schneider said late last month that the team had “kind of moved past” trade talks.

Sherman dismissed the idea that time spent talking about his departure would lead to any “bad blood” and he’s been at the team’s voluntary offseason workouts. Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the relationship between player and team hasn’t suffered.

“I think it’s as good as it’s ever been,” Carroll said on “Brock and Salk” on 710 ESPN.

A good season has benefits for everyone involved, which should make it easier to look past the things that sparked the trade idea in the first place and come back together to focus on-field business. How that goes will likely determine if there’s another round of the same chatter at any point down the line.