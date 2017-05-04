Raiders G.M.: Marshawn Lynch “has more than enough left”

If Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch puts up numbers like he did in Seattle, he stands to cash in.
And Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie sounds like he’s eager to pay up.
During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, McKenzie said he has no doubts the 31-year-old Lynch can be a big contributor.
“We think he has more than enough left to be a highly productive running back in this league — even back to his latter couple years when he was playing,” McKenzie said. “So we think he’s going to be highly productive and we’re excited to have him and he is extremely excited to be here, playing for the Oakland Raiders.”
Lynch averaged more than 1,300 yards per season from 2011-14, before injuries reduced his effectiveness in 2015, so they’re clearly hoping the year off restored him.
“Once it was word that he may come out of retirement and Oakland was a place to land, I was really excited,” McKenzie said. “So when that team took off, we stayed in pursuit and I was happy that it worked out.”
So while is main role with the Raiders might be human shield for angry Oakland fans, McKenzie clearly thinks he can still can be the kind of bell-cow back he used to be.
Actually they had asked Reg about Skittles when he replied “We think he has more than enough left…”
His mode is beastly
Maybe…it’s all speculation until Week 1.
Now comes the silver and black Skittles to a store near you.
Go Raiders!!! Go Reggie! Hate on Haters!!!!
The raiders better hope… since they are expecting a lot from him.
Here is hoping Beast Mode sets off a BeastQuake in the Stadium that finally brings that dump to the ground!
Raider Nation!
Sounds like McKenzie and Del Rio are mouthing platitudes about Lynch at the behest of the owner. Because this acquisition was the obviously the idea of Son-of-Al.
radrntn says:
May 4, 2017 11:15 AM
————————————————————–
Dude, no one is hating! Let it go already. Same thing day in and day out…”hate on haters!” Let me fill you in on a little something little dude, you’ve had one winning season in over 14 years…14 years!!! No one is hating on that. It’s comical and as a fan we just want to see the Raiders win the division or at least have back to back winning seasons. You look foolish with the “Hate on haters!” talk. Come up with fresh material. Maybe if you win a bit more people will start to hate like it’s
the thing to do, but truly little dude, no one is hating on the Raiders yet.
milehighcityboss says:
May 4, 2017 11:22 AM
The raiders better hope… since they are expecting a lot from him.
**********************************
Better hope what???
They have already 2 dynamite backs and are Super Bowl contenders with or without Lynch.
Remember, unlike the Bronco’s, the Raiders are an excellent QB.
Hope he’s still beastly, will miss him, but look forward to watching him run again.
He’s never lead the league in rushing and everyone acts like he’s going in the hall someday.
“He’s never lead the league in rushing and everyone acts like he’s going in the hall someday.”
He ran behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Now he will be behind one of the best. If he has anything left in the tank, look out!
The Seahawks went from Beastmode to Feastmode.
Seriouslly though, it’s too bad the Raiders and Seahawks don’t play each other this year.
I can’t stand the Raiders but it’ll be fun to watch Beast Mode in any uniform…. it’s too bad the Raiders won’t be in the Super Bowl this year, as it would be cool to see a Raiders vs. Seahawks SB, and have him get his chance and watch Lynch get stuffed at the one yard line.
I love how Raider fans think theyre contenders after 1 good season in 15 years. That’s cute.