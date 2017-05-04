Raiders G.M.: Marshawn Lynch “has more than enough left”

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 4, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

If Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch puts up numbers like he did in Seattle, he stands to cash in.

And Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie sounds like he’s eager to pay up.

During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, McKenzie said he has no doubts the 31-year-old Lynch can be a big contributor.

“We think he has more than enough left to be a highly productive running back in this league — even back to his latter couple years when he was playing,” McKenzie said. “So we think he’s going to be highly productive and we’re excited to have him and he is extremely excited to be here, playing for the Oakland Raiders.”

Lynch averaged more than 1,300 yards per season from 2011-14, before injuries reduced his effectiveness in 2015, so they’re clearly hoping the year off restored him.

“Once it was word that he may come out of retirement and Oakland was a place to land, I was really excited,” McKenzie said. “So when that team took off, we stayed in pursuit and I was happy that it worked out.”

So while is main role with the Raiders might be human shield for angry Oakland fans, McKenzie clearly thinks he can still can be the kind of bell-cow back he used to be.